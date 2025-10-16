New Delhi, October 16: A Delhi University professor was allegedly assaulted by Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Joint Secretary Deepika Jha at Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, sparking widespread condemnation from teachers and student groups across the university. According to the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Jha slapped Professor Sujit Kumar of Commerce Department, who is also the Convener of the college's disciplinary committee, inside the Principal's office during an argument on Wednesday.

The committee was reportedly probing an earlier incident involving ABVP members accused of attacking other students. A purported CCTV video shared by teachers shows Jha standing up during a discussion and slapping the professor sitting beside her. A woman police officer present at the scene is seen trying to restrain her. DTF alleged that Jha, along with the DUSU President and nearly 50 students, forcibly entered the college premises, misbehaved with teachers, and demanded Prof Kumar's resignation. Following the incident, all members of the disciplinary committee resigned, citing safety concerns. SAU Sexual Assault Case: Warden Removed, Assistant Suspended After Student Demands.

"This incident reflects a growing culture of mob intimidation on campus. Unless the safety of teachers is ensured, they cannot discharge their duties freely," DTF said in a statement signed by president Rajib Ray and secretary Abha Dev Habib. Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) executive member V.S. Dixit called the incident "deeply condemnable" and urged the teachers' body to immediately take cognisance and demand strict action. Kirori Mal College Professor and DTF Treasurer Rudrashish Chakraborty termed it "part of a series of lumpen acts by ABVP, enabled by the university administration."

Regarding the incident that took place at Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha said: "Today, I went to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar College of Delhi University, where students had called me to address the issue of misbehavior and physical assault committed by Professor Sujit Kumar against them out of political bias." "In the Principal's office, in the presence of police, Professor Sujit threatened me and used abusive language. I immediately asked the police to intervene and stop him, but the officers present there took no action. His repeated threats, constant staring, and indecent remarks made it quite evident that the said professor, Sujit Kumar, had once again come to college under the influence of alcohol," she added.

"In that moment of distress and anger, I reacted impulsively, for which I sincerely express regret. I apologise to the entire teaching community for this incident. I had no intention whatsoever to disrespect teachers. However, as a student representative, the repeated misbehavior, abusive remarks, and possibly intoxicated conduct of Professor Sujit in the Principal's office made me feel unsafe," she went on. She concluded by saying, "My intention was never to hurt the sentiments of the teaching community, but I am genuinely concerned about the safety of female students on campus. I urge the Principal and the administration to take appropriate action in this matter so that no teacher or individual under the influence of alcohol or driven by political bias is ever allowed to enter the college premises again." DUSU Demands Action in SAU 'sexual Assault' Case, Submit Memorendum.

VIDEO | In front of the principal & police, DUSU Joint Secretary Deepika Jha slapped a professor twice inside Ambedkar College. Professor was pressured to resign as Discipline Committee Chairman after he suspended a student for assaulting the college union president during the… pic.twitter.com/o6xOyrQ086 — Kushagra Mishra (@m_kushagra) October 16, 2025

Several elected university council members also condemned the incident. Academic Council member Anumeha Mishra said, "I strongly condemn the assault on teachers by DUSU joint secretary Deepika Jha and members of ABVP. Strict action must be taken against this incident. DUTA and the University Administration need to ensure the dignity of teachers. What we are witnessing is a culture of impunity." DU Executive Council member Mithuraaj Dhusiya said, "Strongly condemn this act of violence! Where is this University heading? Swift intervention and strict action are required from the DU VC and DUTA leadership."

Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) demanded the immediate arrest of the accused DUSU leaders. "ABVP leaders' violent behaviour, even in the presence of police, is not just an assault on a professor but on the dignity of the academic community," said NSUI national president Varun Chaudhary.

