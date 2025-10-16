New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): A Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) delegation has submitted a memorandum to Prof KK Aggarwal, President of South Asian University (SAU), demanding swift and stringent action against the culprits involved in the alleged sexual assault of a first-year B.Tech student.

It is noteworthy that since the incident of sexual harassment came to light, ABVP has been continuously demanding justice for the victim. In protest, ABVP had organised a demonstration inside the university premises yesterday, seeking justice for the survivor.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Launch Projects Worth INR 13,430 Crore in Andhra Pradesh Today.

Continuing their efforts, the ABVP-led DUSU delegation met the university president on Wednesday and presented a four-point charter of demands, including the formation of an impartial and transparent inquiry committee, reconstitution of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), installation of CCTV cameras across the campus, and deployment of security vans to ensure the safety of female students.

The delegation also called for immediate and strict punitive action against the accused.

Also Read | Bengaluru Doctor Mahendra Reddy Arrested for Killing Dermatologist Wife Kruthika Reddy With Anaesthetic Drug Propofol and Trying To Pass It Off As Natural Death.

ABVP firmly believes that such heinous acts have no place in educational institutions. The organisation remains committed to safeguarding the dignity and security of female students within academic spaces.

ABVP reiterated its demand for justice for the survivor and warned that if justice is delayed, the organisation will continue its struggle, from the streets to the courtrooms, until justice is served.

ABVP national secretary Shivangi Kharwal said, "Today, the ABVP-led DUSU delegation met Prof KK Aggarwal and presented our four-point demands to ensure justice for the victim. Such a shameful act within a temple of learning brings disgrace to the entire academic community. The student fraternity, DUSU, and ABVP stand firmly with the survivor. We expect the university administration to act swiftly and decisively so that the perpetrators are punished and a sense of safety is restored among students."

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, "The inhuman incident that occurred with our sister at South Asian University has shaken the entire student community. This is not just an assault on one student's dignity but an attack on the sanctity of the entire academic sphere. ABVP demands immediate and strict action against the culprits and the implementation of our proposed safety measures. We stand with the survivor and will continue our struggle until justice prevails."

DUSU President Aryan Maan said, "This incident is not only a blot on South Asian University but a disgrace to the entire educational system. We believe that there must be zero tolerance for any compromise on the safety and dignity of female students. Today, we met the university president to demand justice for the survivor. DUSU is fully committed to ensuring the safety of every student. Until the victim receives justice, both DUSU and ABVP will continue this fight at every possible level. We demand the harshest possible punishment for the offenders and the creation of a secure and respectful environment across all campuses." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)