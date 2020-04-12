Delhi's COVID-19 Count Touches 1,154

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached 1,154 on Sunday with 85 new cases reported in the national capital.Delhi Government Health Bulletin said that of 85 new cases, 34 are from 'Under Special Operations'. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases 'Under Special Operations' has reached 746.The total cases include 28 who were discharged after treatment while 24 have died. Of the total cases, 325 have a history of foreign travel history or contact.The samples of 14,036 people have been tested so far of which 11,748 have tested negative for the virus. Reports of 984 cases are yet to come.With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

