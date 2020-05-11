Dharmendra Expresses His Love for Animals in an Adorable Post

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol expressed his love for animals in his latest social media post. The 84-year-old actor put out a picture on Twitter where he is seen affectionately hugging a baby calf while the calf reciprocates stretching its neck out. The picture is taken in the 'Sholay' star's farmhouse. The actor earlier shared in a video that he returned to his farm before the lockdown was announced.Along with the picture accompanying the post, the 'Dharam-Veer' star noted, "Hum insaan, pad likh kar bhi aise nehin ho sakte."The post on the micro-blogging site garnered more than 1k likes within 28 minutes of it being posted.Meanwhile, Deol Sr has been updating his fans on his quarantine activities by sharing videos and pictures on his social media handles.Most recently, the star treated his followers with a video message in which he shared beautiful glimpses of the full moon.The seasoned actor has also been using social media platforms to raise awareness about the importance of social-distancing during these trying times.Earlier, Dharmendra through a video message also extended his "love and prayers" to everyone and urged them to stay safe during the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

