After 'Lut Gaye', actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to feature in the music video of a new song, which will be sung by none other than B Praak. Also, actor Sahher Bambba will be seen sharing screen space with Emraan in the upcoming track. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas First Poster Out: Karan Deol and Sahher Bammba Embark on A Romantic Journey on Valentine's Day.

Sharing her thoughts about working with Emraan and collaborating with B Praak, Sahher said, "Working with Emraan and B Praak was a dream come true. I have been a huge fan of B Praak's music. Selfiee: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi To Collaborate for the Remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam Film Driving Licence.

I used to listen to his music on loop and when this opportunity came my way to collaborate with Emraan and B Praak, I was on cloud nine." The video will be released in the upcoming months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)