Director Raghav M Jairath has shared insights into the making of Netflix’s crime series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, highlighting his experience working with actor Emraan Hashmi and longtime collaborator Neeraj Pandey. The seven-episode series began streaming on January 14, 2026, and has been noted for its grounded storytelling and procedural authenticity. Speaking to Mid-Day, Jairath explained that the series was never intended to glamorise smuggling or rely on exaggerated drama. ‘Taskaree – The Smuggler’s Web’ Trailer: Emraan Hashmi’s Customs Officer Sets Out on a Thrilling Investigation in Netflix’s Upcoming Crime Series (Watch Video)

A Focus on Systemic Reality

Jairath said the show aims to present crime within a realistic social and institutional framework rather than as spectacle. “It’s a collision of both crime and systemic failure. Crime exploits gaps, but those gaps exist because systems are stretched. Many honest officers aren’t just fighting criminals; they are fighting fatigue, bureaucracy, pressure, and isolation. That became a part of the storytelling,” he said. He added that heightened drama did not fit the tone of the narrative. The intent was to build a believable ecosystem where characters respond like real people under sustained stress. This approach influenced the casting and performance style across the series, keeping emotions measured and dialogue restrained.

Learning From Neeraj Pandey’s Storytelling Discipline

Taskaree also continues Jairath’s long professional association with filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, spanning over a decade. The duo has previously collaborated on projects such as Baby, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Special Ops, Special Ops 1.5 and Secrets of The Buddha Relics. Jairath credits Pandey for shaping his storytelling instincts, especially when it comes to narrative restraint. “I once pushed for more exposition in a scene, and Neeraj pushed for silence. That guidance taught me the power of what’s left unsaid,” he recalled. He said this lesson directly influenced Taskaree, where pauses, minimal dialogue and subtle reactions often communicate more than words.

Emraan Hashmi’s Instinctive Approach

The director also spoke highly of Emraan Hashmi, calling him a strong match for the show’s understated tone. “Emraan is deeply prepared but instinctive. He comes in knowing the spine of a scene, and then stays open to the moment,” Jairath said. According to the filmmaker, Hashmi’s balance of preparation and spontaneity helped maintain the realism the series aimed to achieve. ‘Taskaree’ Teaser Out: Neeraj Pandey and Emraan Hashmi Team Up for Netflix Crime Series Set at Mumbai Airport; Release Date and Cast Details Inside.

About ‘Taskaree’

Created by Neeraj Pandey, Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web is designed as a self-contained first season. The crime thriller unfolds across seven episodes and has been discussed widely across entertainment platforms for its controlled pacing and authentic procedural detailing. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

