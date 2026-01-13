Your couch is calling this week as multiple streaming platforms roll out a packed slate of new releases and returning favourites. From high-stakes spy drama and airport smuggling crackdowns to buddy-cop betrayals and behind-the-scenes documentaries, the latest OTT lineup offers something for every viewer across Apple TV+, Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV and ZEE5. Several popular franchises are making strong comebacks, while new titles aim to set the tone for early 2026 viewing. Here’s a closer look at what’s streaming this week. OTT Releases This Week: ‘Akhanda 2′, ’De De Pyaar De 2′, ’The Night Manager Season 2’ and ‘Beast Games’ Lead New Titles on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar (Watch Video).

‘Hijack Season 2’ (Apple TV+) – Watch Video

In Hijack Season 2, Idris Elba reprises his role as Sam Nelson, the sharp negotiator known for staying calm in chaos. This time, the story moves underground to Berlin, where more than 200 hostages are trapped in a rapidly escalating crisis. With returning cast member Archie Panjabi and higher emotional stakes, the series builds on the tension that defined the first season’s mid-air hijacking, shifting the action into tighter and more claustrophobic environments. Hijack Season 2 begins streaming from January 14.

‘Taskaree: The Smugglers Web’ (Netflix) – Watch Video

Netflix’s new Hindi series Taskaree: The Smugglers Web stars Emraan Hashmi as Arjun Meena, a determined customs officer leading a disciplined team at Mumbai’s busy international airport. Their mission is to dismantle the operations of Bada Chaudhary, a powerful smuggling kingpin played by Sharad Kelkar. The series explores the hidden world of border security, surveillance, betrayals and high-risk raids. Amruta Khanvilkar and Nandish Singh feature in key roles, adding depth to the investigative drama. The show premieres on January 14.

‘The Night Manager Season 2’ (Amazon Prime Video) – Watch

The espionage drama lovers can stream The Night Manager Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The series returned after nearly a decade, delivering fresh twists, global intrigue and layered character conflicts.

‘The Rip’ (Netflix) – Watch Video

Netflix also releases The Rip on January 16, starring longtime collaborators Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as Miami police partners whose loyalty is tested after a raid uncovers millions in illicit cash. Directed by Joe Carnahan, the film also stars Steven Yeun and Teyana Taylor. The story explores fractured trust, internal suspicion and the moral cost of corruption, driven by the duo’s well-known on-screen chemistry.

‘One Last Adventure’: Inside the Making of ‘Stranger Things 5’ – Watch Video

Netflix is also unveiling One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, a documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at the final chapter of the globally popular series. The project captures emotional moments from the set as creators the Duffer Brothers wrap up the decade-long journey, leading into the show’s climactic battle against Vecna.

‘Mastiii 4’ (ZEE5) – Watch Video

On ZEE5, Mastiii 4 continues the popular adult comedy franchise starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani as three married friends seeking excitement beyond routine married life.

‘Kalamkaval’ (SonyLIV) – Watch Video

SonyLIV releases Malayalam action thriller Kalamkaval directed by debutant Jithin K Jose. The film stars Mammootty as Stanley Das, alongside Vinayakan as Sub-Inspector Jayakrishnan, investigating a series of missing women and murders in early 2000s Kerala. The two officers team up across state lines to track a serial offender using past investigative insights.

