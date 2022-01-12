Ever since Akshay Kumar posted his 'Selfiee' on Twitter, social media has been abuzz if it is a hint about his upcoming project. It is now being learnt that he reportedly is doing a film titled Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi. The film is said to be the Hindi remake of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam film Driving Licence.

Take A Look At Sreedhar Pillai's Tweet About The Same Below:

Akshay Kumar also dropped another hint about the same with a picture with Emraan. The two can be seen sitting on a bike while taking a selfie.

Take A Look At His Tweet Below:

Found myself the perfect #Selfiee partner! Hey @karanjohar , have we slayed this selfie game or what?😉 @emraanhashmi pic.twitter.com/N2YdXrYMCV — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 12, 2022

