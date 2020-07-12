New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Madhuri Dixit Nene, who owned up the iconic role as 'Chandramukhi' in 'Devdas', got nostalgic as the 2002 movie completed 18 years on Sunday.

As the movie completed a milestone mark today, the 53-year-old actor took to Twitter and remembered the character she played in the movie.

The 'Dil' actor shared an iconic dialogue of her character 'Chandramukhi' and also noted the character as to be her "most memorable, and favourite" role.

"Har dukh aane wale subh ki chithi hoti hai, aur ha nuskaan hone wale faiyda ka ishara," Dixit tweeted to mark the 18 -year-completed of 'Devdas.'

The 2002 romantic drama had grabbed the attention of not only the domestic audience, but it was also well-received overseas with the viewers going gaga over the gigantic beauty.

The flick, which was also nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Foreign Language Film, also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Jacky Shroff, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the romantic drama had set its benchmark upon its release, be it with the storyline, or for the performances of the actors.

The songs from the flick, including 'Bairi Piya', 'Silsila Ye Chahat Ka', Dola Re Dola' were widely appreciated and still remains favourite among many. (ANI)

