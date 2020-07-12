After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got tested positive for coronavirus, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also been infected with the virus, confirms Junior Bachchan. The Breathe: Into The Shadows actor took to his social media and updated his fans with the news. While Big B and his son will remain at the Nanavati hospital, it is Aishwarya and Aaradhya who will be self quarantining at home. The actor further also mentioned that the rest of his family including Jaya Bachchan have tested negative. Reportedly, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are asymptomatic. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Test Positive For COVID-19, Jaya Bachchan Tests Negative.

It was July 11, when the news of Senior and Junior Bachchan being COVID-19 positive made it to the web. Since then, social media has been flooded with messages of fans as well as celebrities praying for their quick recovery. "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home," a part of Abhishek's tweet read. After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive for COVID-19, BMC Declares Their Juhu Bungalow Jalsa As a Containment Zone.

Check Out Abhishek Bachchan's Tweet Below:

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Here's Another:

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

After Abhishek Bachchan was tested positive for COVID-19, the dubbing studio Sound N Vision where he was spotted multiple times has been temporarily shut. That's not it, as Amit Sadh who happens to be Junior Bachchan's Breathe 2 co-star also revealed to fans that he will be getting tested today as a precautionary measure. Stay tuned!

