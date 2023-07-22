Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 21 (ANI): Veteran actor Mammootty won the Best Actor award at 53rd Kerala State Film Awards.

He was named Best Actor for his performance in the acclaimed film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which is helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

The update left everyone extremely happy.

Congratulating his father on his special win, Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and dropped a picture of his dad that he captioned, "Bestest."

Mohanlal also gave a shoutout to Mammootty and other winners.

"Calling for a loud round of applause for all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2023! Special love & congrats to @mammukka- my Ichakka, @maheshNrayan, @KunchacksOffl and Vincy Aloshious! Keep rocking."

The winners of the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards were announced by Kerala Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian on Friday.

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam bagged the award for Best Film. Mahesh Narayanan was named Best Director for the film Ariyippu.

Vincy Aloshious won Best Actress award in 'Rekha'. (ANI)

