Kathmandu [Nepal], May 7 (ANI): It's meditation time for actor Aamir Khan. On Sunday morning, the actor visited Kathmandu to undergo 11 days Vipassana meditation course.

He will stay at the Nepal Vipassana Centre in Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu, for at least 11 days. It is one of Kathmandu's most prominent meditation centres, located on the outskirts of the city. It provides 10-day meditation classes.

Talking to ANI, Rup Jyoti an official from the Vipashna Center in Nepal said, "Yes he is here to undergo 11 days Vipashna meditation. He has already been enrolled in the session from today. From airport he directly came to Budhanilkantha and started the session."

Aamir previously had arrived in Kathmandu to attend an event of UNICEF in 2014.

Recently, Aamir attended the National conclave 'Mann Ki Baat @100' organised by the Information & Broadcasting Ministry to celebrate 100 episodes of PM Modi's programme.

The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his innovative approach to communicating with the people of the country.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film didn't manage to impress the audience. The film landed into a lot of controversies during its release.

Recently, Aamir decided to take a break from acting.

The actor's official announcement of his next film is still awaited. (ANI)

