Aamir Khan, who was present at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio talk 'Mann Ki Baat' conclave in Delhi spoke in favour of the event. The LSC star mentioned how such initiative by our leader is 'important', which leads to conversations and suggestions. The event also saw actress Raveena Tandon in attendance. Sharman Joshi Pulls Off 3 Idiots Reunion As He Brings Aamir Khan and R Madhavan to Promote His Film Congratulations (Watch Video).

Watch Aamir Khan at Mann Ki Baat Conclave:

VIDEO | "It's a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts and giving suggestions," says Bollywood actor Aamir Khan at National Conclave on 'Mann Ki Baat @ 100' in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jrUAawtyAC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2023

