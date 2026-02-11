Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has officially broken his silence regarding the future of two of Bollywood’s most beloved franchises. In a recent interview, the director confirmed that he is actively developing scripts for both a sequel to the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots and the long-awaited third installment of the Munna Bhai series. The news puts an end to years of intense speculation, though Hirani clarified that both projects are still in the creative refinement stage. Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic To Be Delayed to March 2026? Here’s What We Know.

Both ‘3 Idiots’ Sequel and ‘Munna Bhai 3’ in the Pipeline?

While Hirani’s last directorial venture was the 2023 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, his focus has shifted back to the stories that defined his early career. Speaking on the status of these high-profile sequels, Hirani revealed that he is balancing multiple ideas simultaneously.

"I have a couple of ideas at the moment. I’m actually working on both the films," Hirani told Variety India. "I’ve been working on a Munna Bhai script and also on a 3 Idiots sequel idea."

The Search for the Perfect Ending

Despite the excitement surrounding the return of Sanjay Dutt’s iconic Munna and Arshad Warsi’s Circuit," Hirani admitted that the third Munna Bhai film has faced significant narrative hurdles. The director has previously mentioned having several half-finished drafts with titles like Munna Bhai Chale Amreeka that failed to progress beyond the interval.

Addressing the current status of the script, Hirani noted that while the core concept is strong, the conclusion remains elusive. "For Munna Bhai, I had an idea, which is done to a larger level, but still, I haven't found the right end for it," he explained.

‘3 Idiots’ Sequel

The revelation of a 3 Idiots sequel comes as a surprise to many, as lead actors Aamir Khan and R. Madhavan had recently suggested that no concrete plans were in place. However, Hirani indicated that a new creative spark has reignited the project.

The filmmaker described the inception of the sequel's concept as spontaneous, stating that the "idea came out of nowhere." While the original film focused on the pressures of the Indian education system, the sequel is expected to catch up with the protagonists in a modern context, though the director has yet to lock in a final shooting draft. Aamir Khan Shares Glimpses From Visit to Arijit Singh’s Hometown As Singer Joins ‘Ek Din’ (View Post).

While fans await official production timelines, Hirani’s immediate next project is expected to be a biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke starring Aamir Khan, which is reportedly scheduled to begin filming in late March 2026.

