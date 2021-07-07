New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): As the Bollywood fraternity mourned Dilip Kumar's demise and extended their condolences on social media, megastar Aamir Khan also paid his respects to the late actor.

"Thank you Yusuf Sahab for the invaluable, priceless and unique gift you have given all of us through your work. For me you have always been and always will be the greatest ever. Salaam. Love. Aamir," the actor wrote on the Instagram handle of his company 'Aamir Khan Productions'.

The news of Dilip Kumar's demise was shared by his family friend Faisal Farooqui on the former Twitter handle. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. Faisal Farooqui," he wrote in his tweet.

The late actor's funeral took place with full state honours as declared by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He was laid to rest at the Santacruz cemetery around 5 pm in the presence of his wife and heavy police security.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is awaiting the release of his film 'Laal Singh Chadha'. It is the official Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer 'Forrest Gump'. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

