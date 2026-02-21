New Delhi, February 21: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round result on its official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates who participated in Round 4 of the NEET PG counselling process can now download the seat allotment PDF and check their roll number in the list.

This stray vacancy round is the final opportunity for aspirants to secure admission in MD, MS and PG Diploma courses under the 50 percent All India Quota, Deemed Universities, Central Universities and ESIC or AFMS institutes. UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant 2026 Notification Out at upsc.gov.in; Check Eligibility, Important Dates and How to Apply.

How to Check NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Result

Applicants should visit the official MCC portal and click on the ‘Current Events’ section. The allotment result is available in PDF format. Candidates can use the Ctrl+F search option to quickly locate their roll number or name. Those allotted seats must download the allotment letter for further admission formalities.

Reporting Deadline February 28

As per the schedule, candidates must physically report to their allotted colleges on or before February 28, 2026. They are required to carry original academic documents, internship completion certificate, registration proof and other mandatory certificates for verification. Failure to report within the deadline will lead to cancellation of the allotted seat. DTE Karnataka Diploma Result 2026 Declared at dtek.karnataka.gov.in; Know How To Download.

Cutoff Reduction Expanded Eligibility

Earlier, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences informed the Supreme Court that a reduction in the NEET PG 2025 qualifying cutoff made 95,913 additional candidates eligible for counselling. The move significantly increased competition in the final stray vacancy round.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding reporting and any possible extended stray vacancy round if seats remain vacant.

