New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Megastar Aamir Khan on Tuesday extended belated birthday wishes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor took to Twitter to extend the wishes to the Bharat Ratna award-winning singer.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Reacts to RCB’s Super Over Win Against MI, Calls It ‘Too Exciting a Game for a Pregnant Lady'.

"Dearest Didi, belated happy birthday. Wishing you many happy returns of the day. May good health and happiness always be with you. Respect and warm regards Love. a," he tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar on Monday celebrated her 91st birthday with scores of her fans and friends showering her with birthday greetings. (ANI)

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Prince Narula to Join Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan as a Mentor!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)