Several cricket fans across the world are thrilled about IPL's (Indian Premier League) commencement given how the rest of the year has been thanks to the pandemic. This feeling of joy of getting to watch Cricket again just went a notch higher with the Mumbai Indians and Roya Challengers Bangalore game on Monday, September 28 as the match went into a super over after the teams tied their scores. The super over can be an anxious and exciting experience and well, RCB skipper's wife Anushka Sharma agrees that it's not great for a pregnant lady. Reacting to the amazing RCB-MI game from last night, Anushka took to Instagram to share a story. Sunil Gavaskar-Anushka Sharma Comment Row: Former Indian Captain Responds After Facing Backlash for His Commentary.

Sharing a screengrab of the RCB team all smiles after their win on Monday, September 29, Anushka taking to her Instagram story wrote, “Phew! Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady! What a team this one!” Writing this, she shared a few snaps of RCB players celebrating their victory. Anushka and Virat recently announced that they are expecting their first child together and that she's due in 2021.

Check Out Anushka Sharma's Story Here:

Anushka Sharma (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma does seem to follow all the RCB games considering this is not the first win that she's celebrating for the team. Earlier Anushka congratulated Virat and team RCB for their victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad as she shared pictures of the team celebrating on the field and wrote, “Winning start.”IPL 2020: Anushka Sharma Slams Sunil Gavaskar Who Allegedly Made Sexist Remarks On Virat KoAhli And Her, Asks 'Why Accuse A Wife For Her Husband's Game?'

Recently, the actress also found herself in an IPL controversy after Sunil Gavaskar made a reference to her while commenting on Virat’s batting. Anushka had taken to social media to react to the same and called out Gavaskar for his 'distasteful’ comments and questioned why he made ‘such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game.'

