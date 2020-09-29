The stage is set and a new controversial season of the most loved reality show Bigg Boss is all set to begin in less than a week's span. This year the show will be different from every year, not just because it's amid the COVID-19 chaos, but also as this time we have mentors on the show. Until now, we've seen Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan confirmed as the rule-makers of Bigg Boss 14. However, now rumour has it that Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula will be part of the reality show as a mentor. The good looking lad is all set to join the trio. Bigg Boss 14: Hina Khan Says She Was the Winner Without the Trophy in New Promo of Salman Khan's Show (Watch Video).

The mentors are said to have powers to rule the house. Reportedly, the four ex Bigg Boss contestants will be the deciding factor on who will be allowed to treat themselves with luxury services like the mall, spa theatres among others. Interesting right? We bet this piece of news is surely a big one for Narula fans. The mentors are said to stay inside the house for two weeks which is 14 days. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Hubby Abhinav Shukla Finalised for Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show? (Deets Inside)

Check Out The Post Below:

During his season, Prince Narula grabbed many eyeballs for being badass and open about his love on national TV for Yuvika Chaudhary. Meanwhile, Hina, Sidharth and Gauahar's Bigg Boss 14 promos have already been out a while back whereas there has been no such development when it comes to Prince. Stay tuned!

