Patna (Bihar) [India], March 22 (ANI): Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Saturday extended wishes to the people of Bihar on the state's foundation day.

While speaking to the media Bhattacharya shared, "love you Bihar, Bihar diwas ki bahut bahut shubhkamnaye"

He stunned everyone with his performance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the people of Bihar on the state's foundation day and assured that his government will leave no stone unturned for the all-round development of the state.

"Heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of Bihar, the sacred land of heroes and great personalities, on Bihar Diwas! Our state, which has glorified Indian history, is passing through an important phase of its development journey today, in which the hardworking and talented people of Bihar have an important role. We will leave no stone unturned for the all-round development of this state, which is the centre of our culture and tradition," PM Modi posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes on occasion.

In a post on X, Shah said. "Warmest wishes to all Biharis on Bihar Diwas! Bihar, the land of knowledge, tradition, and cultural heritage, has always provided leadership and new energy to the country. From glorious chapters in history to the construction of modern India, Bihar has left its indelible mark in every field. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the NDA government is committed to taking Bihar to new heights of progress, prosperity, and self-reliance. I wish for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of the state."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also extended greetings on the occasion of Bihar Diwas and said that Bihar has a glorious history.

"Congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Bihar Diwas. Bihar has a glorious history and we are currently preparing a glorious future for Bihar with our determination. Together we will take Bihar's pride to new heights," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Bihar Day (Bihar Diwas) is observed every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. It was on this day when the British carved out the state from Bengal in 1912 and is observed as a public holiday in Bihar. (ANI)

