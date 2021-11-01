Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on Monday night, shared a sweet birthday post for his wife and star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, wishing her on the special occasion.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and wished his partner by posting a lovely image of her along with a short, love-filled note that read, "Happy Birthday Wifey! Thank you for being, you. You complete us. We love you..."

The post was quickly flooded with lots of love from the star couple's fans, including some celebs too. Bipasha Basu and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared heart emojis on the birthday post.

Aishwarya too shared an Instagram post on her birthday, which featured her along with Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Expressing her love for them, in the caption, she wrote, "I LOVE YOU FOREVER AND BEYOND."

Earlier in the day, several actors like Anushka Sharma and Madhuri Dixit Nene had posted heartwarming wishes for the birthday girl.

Aishwarya, who has been on an acting hiatus, will be next seen in the Mani Ratnam directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. (ANI)

