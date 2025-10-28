The release date of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha has been postponed. Anurag Kashyap in ‘Dacoit – A Love Story’: Actor’s First Look As Inspector Swamy From Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Film Unveiled (See Pic).

The film Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha is now slated to release in theatres on the occasion of Ugadi, March 19, 2026.

Taking to his X handle, actor Adivi Sesh shared the release date announcement of the film. The lead duo, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, unveiled an intense new poster today, officially announcing the revised release date.

New Release Date Announced for Adivi Sesh–Mrunal Thakur’s Intense Love Story

Ee Saari Mamulga undadhu ❤️‍🔥 There’s NO LOOKING BACK#DACOIT This UGADI MARCH 19th 2026 in Theaters WORLDWIDE pic.twitter.com/KaxruBidTN — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) October 28, 2025

Dacoit promises an electrifying cinematic experience, seamlessly blending high-octane action, raw emotion, and gripping drama.

With the fiery chemistry between Sesh and Mrunal, and Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal role, the film is poised to make a lasting impact.,

Marking Shaneil Deo's directorial debut, this ambitious project is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, co-produced by Suniel Narang, and presented by Annapurna Studios.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film's story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo.

On being a part of the film, Anurag said that this role is both fun and challenging for him and getting the same impact in both languages is a challenge that he is thoroughly enjoying.

"Playing a police officer who is an Ayyappa devotee is both fun and challenging. The conundrums of duty versus dharma, and to go about doing his job with a dry sense of humour, is fantastic. I am truly looking forward to playing this character in two languages, shooting in Hindi, as well as in Telugu. To get the same impact in both the languages is the challenging part, something I am thoroughly enjoying," he said in a press note.