Actors Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh are currently shooting for their upcoming film Dacoit. According to the latest reports, an unfortunate incident has happened on the sets, and both the lead actors have injured themselves while filming an action scene. Although neither the actors nor the makers have released an official statement regarding the news, a report suggested that the incident occurred during a shoot of the film in Hyderabad this week. The actors reportedly were performing their own stunts for a high-octane action scene when the incident took place. ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Trailer: Ajay Devgn’s Jassi Is Caught in a Whirlwind of Marriage, Mafia and Mayhem in New Glimpse (Watch Video).

Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh Reportedly Injured During ‘Dacoit’ Shoot

According to a report in Telugu 360, Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh were physically injured while shooting high-octane scenes for their upcoming film Dacoit. After receiving first aid, Adivi Sesh sought a medical evaluation for his injury. On the other hand, Mrunal opted to complete her scheduled scenes. The incident comes just days after the tragic demise of veteran stuntman SM Raju, who lost his life while performing a high-risk car stunt for Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film Vettuvam.

Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh on ‘Dacoit’ Sets

SM Raju's vehicle misjudged a landing during a daring car stunt and flipped multiple times, killing him on the spot. Following the stuntman’s tragic demise, Tamil stars Suriya, Silambarasan TR, and Vishal came forward to provide financial support to his family.

Coming back to Dacoit, the movie was initially set to feature Shruti Haasan as the female lead, but she stepped out of the project for undisclosed reasons. It was then that Mrunal Thakur came on board. Director Pa Ranjith and 3 Others Booked for Stuntman SM Raju’s Death on Set of Arya’s Upcoming Film; Charged With Negligence and Culpable Homicide.

Dacoit marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Shaneil Deo. The movie also features Anurag Kashyap in a key role. It is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang. Dacoit follows the story of a convict who decides to take revenge on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. The film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages. Apart from Dacoit, Mrunal Thakur is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film with Ajay Devgn, Son of Sardaar 2.

