Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Akshay Kumar is in complete awe of the 'Makhmali' song from his upcoming film 'Prithviraj'.

On Monday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a teaser video of the song, which is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

The track features Akshay along with his leading lady, Manushi Chillar.

Sharing his thoughts on the song, Akshay said, "In the 30 years of my journey in cinema, I have been fortunate to get amazing romantic tracks that have got a lot of love from my fans and audiences and I'm confident that Makhmali, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal will also get the same amount of love from people. Makhmali has to rank as one of the most soulful romantic tracks of my film career."

He added, "The song is picturised on the mesmerisingly beautiful and pure love story between Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and his beloved Princess Sanyogita. Theirs was a relationship of equals. They were forward-thinking and they worked hard to tell people that men and women are equals and that gender parity was necessary for the betterment of society. I love the song and it's been on loop on my phone. I hope everyone loves Makhmali too."

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, 'Prithviraj' revolves around legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. It will be out on June 3. (ANI)

