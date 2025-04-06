Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): As people across the country are celebrating Ram Navami, B-town celebs have also joined in the celebrations as they shared their wishes and blessing with fans. From actors like Jr NTR and Akshay Kumar to Sidharth Malhotra, many joined in to mark the birth of Lord Ram.

Sunny Deol, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Jaat', marked the special day by dropping a new song from the movie. The actor shared the update on Instagram, writing, "....#JAAT second single #OhRamaShriRama out now on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DIF3q76pLAF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Jr NTR, also took to X account to share his wishes in Telugu and English that read, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Ram Navami."

https://x.com/tarak9999/status/1908742306741838057

Akshay Kumar shared a picture on his Instagram story to greet his followers on the occasion.

Soon-to-be father Sidharth Malhotra shared his wishes on X.

Take a look

https://x.com/SidMalhotra/status/1908739358867210686

Actor Anil Kapoor also posted an Instagram story showing the shadow of Lord Ram with the message "Happy Ram Navami."

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two- Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms. (ANI)

