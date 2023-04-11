Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Actor Alaya F's upcoming film "U-Turn" will be released on ZEE5 on April 28, the streaming service announced on Tuesday.

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, the thriller is directed by first-time filmmaker Arif Khan.

"Once you witness this mystery, there's no going back! #UTurn on #ZEE5 on 28th April," ZEE5 posted on its social media handles along with the movie's official poster.

Also starring Priyanshu Painyuli, the Hindi-language movie is a remake of a Kannada thriller of the same title that featured actor Shraddha Srinath in the lead.

The original 2016 movie revolved around the death of motorists who break a traffic rule at a flyover and the subsequent cracking down on the culprit by an intern journalist and police inspector duo.

The Kannada movie was also remade in Malayalam in 2017 and later adapted into a Telugu-Tamil bilingual film with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2018.

