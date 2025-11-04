The 10th Weekend Ka Vaar epiosde of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 took place last Sunday (November 2). The popular reality show is getting more intense and dramatic with each passing day. A clip from the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode featuring host Salman Khan has now gone viral for all the wrong reasons. In the video, Salman can be seen using an obscene word on the show while talking to contestant Tanya Mittal, which has sparked angry reactions online. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Pranit More Makes Sudden Exit from Salman Khan’s Show Due to Health Issues.

Salman Khan Uses Obscene Word for Tanya Mittal on ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

In a video shared on an Instagram page, Salman Khan can be seen interacting with Tanya Mittal and the weekend episode’s guest, producer Ektaa Kapoor, inside the Bigg Boss house. In the clip, Tanya is seen climbing a podium with a clay pot in her hand. Watching her, Salman jokingly asks, “Aap matki bhi banate ho? Wahan pe ‘Mittal’ likha hai.”

Tanya Mittal responds, “Haan sir, ab sab kuch banaungi.” Salman then adds, “Haan, kyunki itna ch****a to bana chuki ho.” The abusive word was muted by the makers, but the video featuring the moment has now caused an uproar on social media.

Salman Khan Allegedly Uses Abusive Word While Speaking to Tanya Mittal on ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Netizens React to Salman Khan’s Alleged Abusive Comment

The muted segment featuring Salman Khan and Tanya Mittal, along with other housemates, has now gone viral, with netizens slamming the Bollywood superstar for using an inappropriate word, that too against a woman. While we cannot confirm what word was exactly used by the actor, the Instagram video suggested the above-mentioned word. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Very bad. How can he use such foul language for a girl and all those housemates hooting... very very bad."

Another user said, "Aur yeh Farrhana ko bol raha tha gandi zubaan. Iski khud ki bohot acchi zabaan hai." Another user added that it is not right for a person to use such a derogatory remark for a woman, as the whole country is watching the show. ‘Bigg Boss 19′: Salman Khan Indirectly Asks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary About Ankit Gupta Amid Breakup Rumours; ’Naagin 7′ Actress’ Awkward Reaction to the Question Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Pranit More Exits ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Stand-up comedian Pranit More was evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house last weekend due to his deteriorating health. While he is not in the main house, speculations are that he has been relocated to the Secret Room. However, this cannot be confirmed, and Pranit is currently out of the show.

