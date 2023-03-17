Ever since Alaya F stepped into the industry with Jawaani Jaaneman along with Saif Ali Khan, she has been winning hearts. She is spontaneous, fun-loving and talented too no doubt. Recently, a video of Priyanka Chopra is making rounds on the internet, where she can be seen rooting for Alaya F to be Bollywood’s next superstar. In a recent interview with a news portal, Priyanka spilled a lot of interesting secrets. When asked who will be the next superstar on Bollywood Priyanka said Alaya F's name. An emotional and excited Alaya F posted a note on her Instagram stories thanking Priyanka Chopra. On her Instagram Stories, Alaya shared a video clip of Priyanka's in which she praises the younger actor. She wrote, “I can't even begin to describe how overwhelmed and grateful I'm feeling!! When your most most most favourite actor picks you when asked who they think deserves to be the next Bollywood superstar, there is LITERALLY no better feeling in the world!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you @priyankachopra Going to be smiling and dancing all day." After Citadel, Priyanka Chopra to Star in Assume Nothing Series for Prime Video – Reports.

