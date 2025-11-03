Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 took an interesting turn after Ektaa Kapoor appeared on the show alongside Bhaijaan to unveil the new lead actress for her upcoming series Naagin 7. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was announced as the newest Naagin of the popular supernatural franchise. Along with the much-awaited revelation, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode also made headlines for Priyanka’s personal life. ‘Naagin Season 7′: ’Bigg Boss 16’ Contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Steps Into the Role of Serpent Queen, Calls It ‘Destiny’s Plan’ (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Asks Priyanka Chahar Chiudhary About Ankit Gupta

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was previously a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, appeared during the Sunday (November 2) episode of Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 19. Back in March 2025, reports suggested that the actress had broken up with her boyfriend, Ankit Gupta, who was also seen in BB16. After her grand entry, Priyanka warmly interacted with the housemates and reminisced about her Bigg Boss journey. She also shared how the show gave her recognition and made her who she is today.

However, just before she could exit, host Salman Khan playfully asked Priyanka, “Aur woh kidhar hai? Hai ya nahi hai?” questioning her about Ankit Gupta amid their breakup rumours. The room went silent for a moment, and Priyanka’s expression changed as soon as she heard the question. The actress chose not to respond directly, seemingly hinting at her split with Ankit.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Awkwardly Reacts After Salman Khan Asks Her About Ankit Gupta on ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐳 (@realityshow_editz)

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta’s Relationship

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Akit Gupta first crossed paths on the sets of Bigg Boss 16 in 2022. Their bond was one of the highlights of the season. Speculations about trouble in their relationship surfaced after the actors unfollowed each other on Instagram. After the rumours, the actor who who were supposed to star in a show together backed out from the project. Ankit Gupta Finally REACTS to Breakup Rumours With Girlfriend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Amid Unfollow Drama on Instagram.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Announced As the New Naagin for Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 7′ – Watch Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @naagincolors7

Pranit More out of ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

Pranit More, who was announced as the Captain on Bigg Boss 19, had to bid goodbye to the show during the episode. The stand-up comedian was not evicted but had to leave the show on medical grounds. Whether he would return to BB19 or not still remains a mystery.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).