Los Angeles [US], May 17 (ANI): Actor Alec Baldwin will be seen in a project about the 1970 Vietnam War protest shootings.

Titled 'Kent State', the film is set to bring to life the violent and tragic events of May 4, 1970, when four students were shot and killed by the National Guard during a campus protest against the Vietnam War, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Also Read | Fast X Review: Jason Momoa, Vin Diesel, Brie Larson's Film Gains Mixed Response from Critics.

Baldwin will play Kent State President Robert I. White.

The film is being sold in Cannes by Strive Global Media.

Also Read | Aarya 3: Sikandar Kher Shares BTS Photo Featuring Lead Actress Sushmita Sen.

Currently in pre-production, Kent State marks the feature directorial debut of Karen Slade, who also wrote the screenplay. Produced by Kristen Moser of Autumn Moor Productions, the executive producers on the movie include Tom Ortenberg, Kevin Beer, Ivan Williams, and Michael Walsh.

The deal was brokered by Miriam Elchanan, president of sales & acquisitions at Strive Global Media, and Lynn Mooney, president of Onna Media. More details regarding the project are awaited.

Baldwin has just completed the filming on his tragedy-stricken feature Rust almost 18 months after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set.

He will also star in Mike Hatton's feature directorial debut film 'Hollywood Heist'.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, 'Hollywood Heist' follows a Hollywood power agent (Cannon) trying to land an actor (Baldwin) by telling the story of his client, a movie producer (Hatton), along with a washed-up movie star pal (Sloan), as they race against time to save their latest production. This comes after the project's bank account is wiped clean by a thief, leading to an onslaught of negotiations with famous actors, drug lords and death.

Set in a 'meta' version of Hollywood, the story is inspired by true events. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)