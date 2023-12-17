Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are among the most loved B-town couples. Both of them are often seen talking about their daughter Raha on various occasions. On Sunday, Alia took to her Instagram and conducted an 'Ask me Anything' session on her stories. During the session, a user asked the Raazi actor "Raha's nick name?" to which she replied, "Rahu, Rara, Lollipop (to name a few)." Alia Bhatt Wants To Work With Kareena Kapoor Khan, Says 'Can someone Please Cast Us in a Film Together'.

Another user asked Alia, does she feels separation anxiety for Raha? To which he responded, "It's never easy leaving her. But I guess that'll take a while to change. Knowing she's with family even when I'm away makes me feel less guilty somehow." Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha in November 2022. Earlier in November, the duo celebrated their daughter's first birthday with a bash at their residence in Mumbai. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Alia Bhatt Reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Wipe It Off’ Controversy, Jigra Actress Says ’There Are Many Issues in the World To Give More Attention To'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's next Jigra. Apart from that, she also has Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar the film also stars Katirna Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.