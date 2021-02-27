Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Two days after Bollywood star Alia Bhatt's teaser of her film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' won praise far and wide, the actor penned a note of thanks to her fans and well-wishers.The 'Student of the Year' star hopped on to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, "Aap sab ne Gangu ko itna pyar diya, uske liye THANK YOU!!"

Along with the thank you note, the 'Highway' star shared a poster of the film. It shows the actor dressed in a white saree standing near a luxury car and holding a shiny purse in her arm with a 'beedi' (leaf cigarette) in her hand.Bhatt on Wednesday thrilled her fans by dropping the one-minute-thirty-second-long teaser featuring Bhatt portraying an eponymous character in the flick.The teaser opens with a dialogue that says, "They say...nights in Kamathipura are always moonlit because Gangu lives there!"

The teaser is set in a theme where the 27-year-old named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour. She is transformed from a brothel queen to a politician.The teaser showcases Alia in a catchy dialogue: "Live with dignity. Never fear anyone. Neither police, nor MLA, or minister or any bloody pimp...NOBODY!!" and the rising crescendo of a thrumming soundtrack.

The makers have announced the theatrical release date of the film on July 30 this year.The film marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Alia. This project will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)