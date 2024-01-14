Washington DC [US], January 14 (ANI): 'All My Children' actor Alec Musser has died. He was 50, reported PEOPLE.

Musser's fancee Paige Press announced Saturday in an Instagram story.

"RIP to the love of my life," Press wrote of Musser in the post, which included several photos in the carousel. "I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken."

"Today is the worst day of my life. We were so happy," she continued in another story slide.

Press went on to address Musser directly, writing, "You were the best fiancee I could of ever asked for."

However, she didn't reveal the cause of death.

Musser was best known for playing Del Henry on the ABC soap opera All My Children from 2005-2007. He also appeared on Rita Rocks and the TV movie Road to the Altar in 2009, and on ABC's Desperate Housewives in 2011, as per PEOPLE.

Per his Instagram, Musser appears to have loved outdoor sports and fitness. His most recent post on Tuesday appears to be a photo of him surfing. He captioned the image "Silhouette by Baja Winter twilight," as per PEOPLE. (ANI)

