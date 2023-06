The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, on Monday came down heavily on the censor board and the makers of the recently released Pan-India release Adipurush amid the ongoing row around the film's dialogues. During a hearing on a plea certain contentious dialogues in Adipurush, the court asked "what is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?" The court also questioned the absence of the producer, director and other parties during the hearing. The petition was filled by advocate Kuldeep Tiwari. Adipurush Box Office Collections Fake or Real? From Rs 340 Crore to Rs 265 Crore, Different Opening Weekend Collections for Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Film Leave Fans Baffled!

The next hearing in the case was scheduled on Tuesday. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush, which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, has drawn heavy criticism post-release. From critics to reviewers, many voiced misgivings over certain dialogues in the film. Among the dialogues over which the makers have drawn flak are Marega bete', 'Bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'Jalegi tere baap ki'. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, the mythical hydra-headed demon king in the epic. In the face of online outrage and negative reviews, the makers of Adipurush revamped the dialogues.