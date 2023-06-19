Adipurush is making news for all the wrong reasons. Apart from getting bad reviews for its making, performances and visual content, the Om Raut directorial is also getting flak from the religious groups claiming the film is allegedly an insult to its inspiration, Valmiki's Ramayana. However, it looks like despite the controversies, the religious fantasy film is doing good at the box office. Or is it? Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas’ Mythological Drama Grosses Rs 340 Crore Worldwide!

As per the producers, T-Series, Adipurush has earned Rs 340 crore worldwide, which is fantastic, perhaps even the best performance for the opening weekend this year and sustains Prabhas' pull of the audience since Baahubali 2. However, the producers' figures are vastly different from the numbers shared by other portals who cover box office trade.

T-Series' Figure of Adipurush Box Office Collections:

Box Office India has a different story to tell. As per their coverage, the movie has collected Rs 275 crore worldwide. This makes it lesser than Pathaan's global BO collections in its first weekend. Adipurush Movie Review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Film is a CGI Mess That Does Lanka-Dahan Of Our Senses.

The confusion doesn't end there. As per Jatinder who is the box office analyst for Pinkvilla, the film has earned Rs 265 crore in the opening weekend.

Andhra Box Office also has an entirely different figure to quote, which as per them is Rs 302 crore.

Bollywood Hungama has not updated their website with the collections of Adipurush, except for the opening day domestic earnings, at the time of writing this article. Adipurush: From Prabhas' 'Avengers' Moment to Saif Ali Khan's Raavan Getting Massaged By Snakes, 15 WTF Moments From Om Raut's Film That We Can't Just Get Over! 

These varied collections are leaving fans baffled and many are asking on Twitter if the collections are being inflated to save face.

The real test for Adipurush is going to come from the first Monday, as trade experts feel the movie might see its biggest drop at the box office. Whether Adipurush could fight against the public outrage, bad reviews and allegedly dodgy collections to emerge winner at the box office remains to be seen, though the film's reportedly Rs 600 crore budget is a major challenge.

