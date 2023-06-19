Adipurush is making news for all the wrong reasons. Apart from getting bad reviews for its making, performances and visual content, the Om Raut directorial is also getting flak from the religious groups claiming the film is allegedly an insult to its inspiration, Valmiki's Ramayana. However, it looks like despite the controversies, the religious fantasy film is doing good at the box office. Or is it? Adipurush Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas’ Mythological Drama Grosses Rs 340 Crore Worldwide!

As per the producers, T-Series, Adipurush has earned Rs 340 crore worldwide, which is fantastic, perhaps even the best performance for the opening weekend this year and sustains Prabhas' pull of the audience since Baahubali 2. However, the producers' figures are vastly different from the numbers shared by other portals who cover box office trade.

T-Series' Figure of Adipurush Box Office Collections:

Adipurush continues to captivate audiences across generations, crossing an astounding ₹340 crores on the opening weekend at the box office! Jai Shri Ram 🙏#AdipurushBlockbusterWeekend Book your tickets on: https://t.co/0gHImE23yj#Adipurush now in cinemas near you ✨… pic.twitter.com/vwIubHPGbK — T-Series (@TSeries) June 19, 2023

Box Office India has a different story to tell. As per their coverage, the movie has collected Rs 275 crore worldwide. This makes it lesser than Pathaan's global BO collections in its first weekend. Adipurush Movie Review: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Film is a CGI Mess That Does Lanka-Dahan Of Our Senses.

The confusion doesn't end there. As per Jatinder who is the box office analyst for Pinkvilla, the film has earned Rs 265 crore in the opening weekend.

#Adipurush box office collections; #Prabhas starrer earns $5 million Overseas for Rs. 265 crores global weekendhttps://t.co/wUE2fdponM — Jatinder (charlie) (@meJat32) June 19, 2023

Andhra Box Office also has an entirely different figure to quote, which as per them is Rs 302 crore.

Bollywood Hungama has not updated their website with the collections of Adipurush, except for the opening day domestic earnings, at the time of writing this article. Adipurush: From Prabhas' 'Avengers' Moment to Saif Ali Khan's Raavan Getting Massaged By Snakes, 15 WTF Moments From Om Raut's Film That We Can't Just Get Over!

These varied collections are leaving fans baffled and many are asking on Twitter if the collections are being inflated to save face.

All trade analysts should come forward and expose the 65cr fake collections of #Adipurush. For big films, 10-14cr differences are somewhat acceptable but 65-70cr difference in just three days is beyond any imagination. Thank you @omraut for bringing South culture to our BW . — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) June 19, 2023

'Fake Collections Posters'

#Adipurush Pr team fake collections posters • Day1 140cr gross • Day2 240cr gross • Day3 340cr gross elara antha correct ga Anni round finger numbers vasthay Posters design cheyinchetappudaina nee gudda ki siggu eyaleda #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/f6913seixC — ＨＡＲＩ_ＢＵＮＮＹ™ (@HARI_BUNNY_) June 19, 2023

'Fake Collections'

Glad someone spoke about the fake collections of #Adipurush This not the first time for PR'abhas he has done the same with Sahoo and RadheShyam too...#AdipurushFakeCollection pic.twitter.com/BOXlrLVUN7 — j a w ₳₳ n 🪓 👑 (@SRK_ALLU_DHF) June 19, 2023

'Hard Pass'

What kind of absurdity is this? Projecting Fake figures on Day1 is understandable but adding on 100Cr everyday? Adipurush took faking to another level 🙏🙏 If any other Indian Hero had done this he would've received Backlash, but because it's Prabhas, he gets a Hard Pass 🥴 pic.twitter.com/k2x8B6oQEY — 🐋 (@Bhaag_Saale) June 19, 2023

'Inflate Collections to Hype Stars'

Real: 270 cr WW gross. 👍 Producers: 340 cr 😂 A difference of 70 cr in just 3 days. MANIPULATION at its peak. But it isn't unusual for South Indian films to exaggerate and inflate collections to hype up their stars. #Adipurush https://t.co/uL0Hg1UJh5 — Box Office News (@Box_Office_new) June 19, 2023

'Collections are Real'

Makers of #Adipurush and some so called Critics, please realize that if box office collections are real, its only bcuz people are coming to watch Ramayana with religious sentiments. The movie in itself doesn’t have a single thing to pull the audience or for makers to be proud of. — Ishan Chopra (@Ishu2408) June 18, 2023

The real test for Adipurush is going to come from the first Monday, as trade experts feel the movie might see its biggest drop at the box office. Whether Adipurush could fight against the public outrage, bad reviews and allegedly dodgy collections to emerge winner at the box office remains to be seen, though the film's reportedly Rs 600 crore budget is a major challenge.

