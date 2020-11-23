Washington [US], November 23 (ANI): The 2020 American Music Awards (AMA) took place on Sunday night (local time), and like most things in 2020, the event was visibly affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, host Taraji P. Henson was joined at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater for the live ABC broadcast by a limited audience of invited guests in small groups from the same families, she said, and explained that they were socially distanced and tested for COVID-19. The small crowd, wearing masks in the balcony, was seen applauding and cheering throughout the show.

After accepting the award for favourite country song for their collaboration with Justin Bieber, '10,000 Hours,' Dan + Shay's Dan Smyers addressed the rough 2020, calling it "the toughest year ever."

Dan + Shay later won collaboration of the year for their work with Bieber, beating out high-profile nominees like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's hit single 'WAP,' Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain on Me' and Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce's 'Savage Remix.'

And Henson introduced Lil Baby's performance of 'Emotionally Scarred' by saying that it highlights the difficulty of the current year.

The winner of the night's top prize, artist of the year, Taylor Swift, wasn't in attendance, as she explained in a video acceptance speech that she was busy re-recording her earlier albums in the studio where she originally recorded them. Swift also won two more awards: favourite music video for her 'Folklore' track 'cardigan' and favourite female pop/rock artist. With her wins, Swift breaks her own record twice: She's won the most awards in this category, with six, and has now racked up 32 AMA wins over the course of her career, the most wins by any artist.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the complete list of the 2020 AMA winners :

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift (WINNER)Justin BieberPost MaloneRoddy RicchThe Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEARDoja Cat (WINNER)Lewis CapaldiDaBabyLil BabyRoddy RicchMegan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEARDan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours" (WINNER)Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion 'WAP'DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch 'Rockstar'Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande 'Rain On Me'Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce 'Savage Remix'

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTISTBTS (WINNER)Billie EilishEXOAriana GrandeNCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Taylor Swift 'cardigan' (WINNER)Doja Cat 'Say So'Future ft. Drake 'Life Is Good'Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande 'Rain On Me'The Weeknd 'Blinding Lights'

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -POP/ROCKJustin Bieber (WINNER)Post MaloneThe Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -POP/ROCKTaylor Swift (WINNER)Dua LipaLady Gaga

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP -POP/ROCKBTS (WINNER)Jonas BrothersMaroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM -POP/ROCKHarry Styles Fine Line (WINNER)Taylor Swift folkloreThe Weeknd After Hours

FAVORITE SONG -POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa "Don't Start Now" (WINNER)Lewis Capaldi "Someone You Loved"Post Malone "Circles"Roddy Ricch "The Box"The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -COUNTRYKane Brown (WINNER)Luke CombsMorgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -COUNTRYMaren Morris (WINNER)Gabby BarrettMiranda Lambert

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP -COUNTRYDan + Shay (WINNER)Florida Georgia LineOld Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM -COUNTRYBlake Shelton "Fully Loaded: God's Country" (WINNER)Luke Combs "What You See Is What You Get"Morgan Wallen "If I Know Me"

FAVORITE SONG -COUNTRYDan + Shay with Justin Bieber "10,000 Hours" (WINNER)Maren Morris "The Bones"Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) "Nobody But You"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -RAP/HIP-HOP

Juice WRLD (WINNER)DaBabyRoddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -RAP/HIP-HOP

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)Cardi BMegan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM -RAP/HIP-HOPRoddy Ricch "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial" (WINNER)Lil Baby "My Turn"Lil Uzi Vert "Eternal Atake"

FAVORITE SONG -RAP/HIP-HOPCardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP" (WINNER)DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "Rockstar"Roddy Ricch "The Box"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -SOUL/R&BThe Weeknd (WINNER)Chris BrownJohn Legend

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -SOUL/R&BDoja Cat (WINNER)Jhene AikoSummer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM -SOUL/R&BThe Weeknd "After Hours" (WINNER)Doja Cat "Hot Pink"Summer Walker "Over It"

FAVORITE SONG -SOUL/R&BThe Weeknd "Heartless" (WINNER)Chris Brown ft. Drake "No Guidance"Summer Walker "Playing Games"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST -LATINBad Bunny (WINNER)J BalvinOzuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST -LATINBecky G (WINNER)KAROL GRosalia

FAVORITE ALBUM -LATIN

Bad Bunny "YHLQMDLG" (WINNER)Anuel AA "Emmanuel"Bad Bunny "Las que no iban a salir"

FAVORITE SONG -LATINKAROL G & Nicki Minaj "Tusa" (WINNER)Bad Bunny "Vete"Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

FAVORITE ARTIST -ALTERNATIVE ROCKtwenty one pilots (WINNER)Billie EilishTame Impala

FAVORITE ARTIST -ADULT CONTEMPORARYJonas Brothers (WINNER)Lewis CapaldiMaroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST -CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONALLauren Daigle (WINNER)for KING & COUNTRYKanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST -ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)Lady Gaga (WINNER)KygoMarshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACKBirds of Prey: The Album (WINNER)Frozen IITrolls: World Tour. (ANI)

