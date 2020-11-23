Mark Calway, better known as The Undertaker, has bid goodbye to WWE. After making the announcement in June 2020 in a documentary, the fighter received a proper farewell on Monday. Fans all over the globe are going through a bittersweet sentiment. But, very importantly, fans in India are wrongly suggesting their friends watch The Undertaker's only Bollywood appearance. If you re one of those '90s kids who thought that The Undertaker had a cameo in a Bollywood film, boy, oh, boy, you are about to feel your whole childhood was a lie. Ready? Set? Go! The Undertaker Bids Final Farewell To WWE At Survivor Series 2020, Says 'Time Has Come To Let The Undertaker Rest In Peace'.

You see, there is a popular rumour among the desi diaspora that The Undertaker starred in the film, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, in 1996. But, unfortunately, (actually fortunately on second thoughts) apart from the movie character's name being Undertaker, there were no similarities with the real-life wrestler.

Maybe the actor who played The Undertaker on the screen looked a wee bit like the wrestler but that's about it. The man of the hours is Brian Lee, the dude who played an important role in the Bollywood movie. The Undertaker Bids Farewell at WWE Survivor Series 2020; Dwayne Johnson, John Cena & Other Wrestlers Pay Tribute to The Deadman.

Brian was a pro-wrestler and had also appeared on Wrestle Mania as an Undertaker Imposter, giving Bollywood the inspiration to cast him in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

Here's Imposter The Undertaker (Brian Lee) Fighting The Undertaker in 1994 At The Wrestlemania:

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi featured Akshay Kumar as the male lead who fights 'Undertaker' and defeats him, killing him in the process. We love Akshay, but even he can't take The Undertaker down. How did we even grow up believing the rumours about this movie? The '90s was a weird time to grow up!

TLDR - This Is Not The Undertaker

Not The Undertaker (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Maa Sherawaliye Tera Sher Aa Gaya!!!

Not The Undertaker (Photo Credits:: YouTube)

Still Not The Undertaker

Not The Undertaker (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Definitely Not The Undertaker Hanging Like A Mistletoe Over Khiladi Kumar

Not The Undertaker (Photo Credits: YouTube)

To be noted, The Undertaker's career is not entirely without screen appearances. In 1991, he appeared in a small role in Suburban Commando, playing the role of Hutch. In 1999, he starred in two episodes of the horror TV show, Poltergeist: The Legacy.

