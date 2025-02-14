Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Actor Harshvardhan Rane has been signed on to headline a new love story titled 'Deewaniyat'.

The film will be directed by Milap Zaveri and is described as a tale of "passion and heartbreak."

Harshvardhan expressed his excitement about the project in a press note, saying. "I'm grateful to the audience for the overwhelming love they have given me for Sanam Teri Kasam. The power of a love story is eternal, and when I heard the madness, passion, and craziness of the role and script of Deewaniyat I immediately chose it to be my next film. Excited to be collaborating with my director Milap Milan Zaveri and also with producers Amul V Mohan, Anshul Mohan, and the co-writer of this powerful script, Mushtaq Shiekh. Hope the audiences fall in love with this heartbreaking love story too."

Milap Milan Zaveri, too, shared his enthusiasm about the film, saying, "Deewaniyat is one of the most powerful and heartbreaking love stories I've written along with Mushtaq Shiekh. It has the madness of love. I'm so excited to be directing the new sensation and heartthrob Harshvardhan Rane, who is such a great talent and a wonderful person. Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan are great producers and friends too, so I'm looking forward to collaborating with them and hopefully delivering a powerful love story to audiences."

Produced by Amul V. Mohan and Anshul Mohan under their banner Vikir Films, Deewaniyat is set to go on floors this year, with a theatrical release slated for later in 2025. The female lead has yet to be announced.

This announcement follows the recent success of the re-release of Harshvardhan's film Sanam Teri Kasam. (ANI)

