Actress Mandira Bedi recently took to her Instagram and penned an emotional Valentine's Day wish for her late husband Raj Kaushal. She dropped a short video that opened with the words, "Happy anniversary Raj". Later, we get to see a throwback photograph from Mandira Bedi, and Raj Kaushal's wedding. "We would have been married 26 years today..Miss you #raji .. #happyvalentinesday", she captioned the post. Valentine’s Day 2025: Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Celebrate Their First V-Day as a Married Couple With a Sweet Video Call - WATCH.

Mandira Bedi tied the knot with Raj Kaushal on February 14, 1999.

View Mandira Bedi's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

For the unversed, Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30, 2021 due to a heart attack. He is survived by his wife, Mandira Bedi, their son Vir, and daughter Tara.

Previously, Mandira Bedi talked about her late husband during the Humans of Bombay podcast. She revealed that the first year after Raj’s Kaushal death was the hardest for her, however, things are a bit easier for her now.

She disclosed, “The only way out is through. Of course, my children and I think of him every day. It’s not like we’ve forgotten him. The first year was very, very, very, very hard. The first of everything is just impossible to deal with. The first birthday, the first anniversary, the first Diwali, the first Christmas, the first New Year. The second one is a little bit easier, the third one is a little bit easier.”

Mandira Bedi stated that there are moments when the family is reminded of him due to a song.

She added, “As human beings, we are always a work in progress. What I can do now is talk about it. It makes me emotional, but I can. There was a time I couldn’t. But I won’t break down. I started working two months after it happened. I have to support my family and myself. I need to do it for my children." Valentine’s Day 2025: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Lock Their Love Forever at the Iconic Love Lock Bridge (View Pics and Video).

Meanwhile, Mandira Bedi was last seen in the series The Railway Men, co-starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2025 05:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).