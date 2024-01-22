Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Guests have started to arrive at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have reached the temple to take part in the ceremony.

Amitabh and Abhishek were seen twinning in off-white kurta pyjama and a red cloth around their necks.

Apart from them, actor Kangana Ranaut and director Madhur Bhandarkar also arrived on the temple premises.

Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony.

Bollywood celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff and Asha Bhosle, among others, will also be attending the ceremony.

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha' will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am.The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. (ANI)

