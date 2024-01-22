Anupam Kher on Sunday shared a picture with his friend and megastar Rajinikanth ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Kher took to Instagram and treated fans with a photo from his visit to Ayodhya featuring Rajinikanth. The image captured Anupam Kher and Rajinikanth smiling and posing for the camera. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Amazing to meet my friend and one and only superstar #RajniKanth in Shri Ram Janm Bhumi, #Ayodhya! Jai Shri Ram!" As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Legend One Frame Smile With Confidence Face Happiness." Apart from them, Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Tiger Shroff and Asha Bhosale, among others, will also be attending the ceremony. Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Madhuri Dixit and Other Celebs Invited for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony!.

The Pran Prathistha ceremony will be held today in the temple town of Ayodhya amid tight security. The historic ritual of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha' will take place in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a host of distinguished guests. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled Mangal Dhwani. The soiree, featuring some of the biggest names in the world of music, will be staged at 10 am. The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple will be held at 12:30 pm. Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has been decked up with posters and flags of Lord Ram while cities across the country have been decorated with lights, huge cutouts of Lord Ram and posters bearing religious slogans related to Lord Ram. Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture and other fields have also been invited to the ceremony. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of Jailer. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in the movie. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff were seen in important cameos in the film. Ram Mandir Inauguration: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Other Celebs Leave For Ayodhya to Attend Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Videos).

View Anupam Kher's Post:

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Thalaivar 170. It is being directed by TJ Gnanavel. Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in the 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand. Kher, on the other hand, will be seen in the upcoming movie Vijay 69.Created under the banner YRF Entertainment, Vijay 69 will narrate the life of a sexagenarian man, played by Kher, who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. The film is being directed by Akshay Roy, who has previously directed Meri Pyaari Bindu. He has also worked on acclaimed films like Mira Nair's The Namesake, Aamir Khan's directorial debut Taare Zameen Par and Deepa Mehta's Water as an assistant director. Maneesh Sharma is producing the film. Apart from these projects, Kher also has Emergency and Signature in his kitty.