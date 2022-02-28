Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, treated his fans with a picture of himself.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Sholay' actor shared a picture of him in which he sported a maroon shirt with black trousers. He completed his look with a grey muffler. He quoted his upcoming movie 'Uunchai' in his caption.

Also Read | SAG Awards 2022: Ariana DeBose Wins Maiden Award for Outstanding Supporting Role in West Side Story.

His caption read, "Samay ke Pahiye ko ulta chalane ki koshish mat kro...tum bhagwan nahin ho ki nature ke saath lad sko!--UUNCHAI."

His granddaughter Navya Nanda reacted with a red heart emoticon on the post.

Also Read | Dhaakad New Release Date Out! Kangana Ranaut's Film to Hit the Big Screens in Four Languages on May 27.

The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The shooting is currently underway.

Apart from 'Uunchai', Big B will be seen in his new film 'Jhund', which will release in cinemas on March 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)