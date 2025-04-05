Washington [US], April 5 (ANI): Actress Ana de Armas has expressed her interest in playing the lead role in the upcoming film adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

The 'Ballerina' star is willing to take on the role of Evelyn Hugo, a reclusive Hollywood starlet.

When asked about the fan interest in her playing the title character, de Armas said, "I heard that, yeah," as per the Hollywood Reporter.

She also expressed her enthusiasm for trying different roles and genres, and said, "I think one of the things I love about acting and my career is to be able to do everything. You have to try all the things you can. You can't just always eat the same thing."

The film adaptation of 'Evelyn Hugo' is currently in development at Netflix, with Liz Tigelaar set to write the screenplay and executive produce alongside Reid and Margaret Chernin.

While casting for the film has yet to be announced, fans have been speculating about potential stars to play the book's characters, with de Armas, Jessica Chastain, and Eiza Gonzalez being mentioned as top contenders.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Chastain has previously said in an interview that there is "zero possibility" of her playing the role of Celia St. James, while Gonzalez has expressed her interest in playing Evelyn Hugo, and said, "It'd be such an honor... I love the book. I love all [Reid's] stuff. I'm a huge fan." (ANI)

