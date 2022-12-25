Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, in the early hours of Sunday, shared a throwback picture on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "Getting in the Christmas spirit."

The 'Khaali Peeli' actor shared a picture from her childhood days in which she could be seen having a Christmas cake.

Ananya frequently shares her photos and videos on her social media which gathers a lot of eyeballs.

Recently, the 'Gehraiyaan' actor shared a string of pictures from her day out with her friends in which she could be seen posing in a fancy jungle-themed cafe.

Sharing the post, Ananya captioned it, "welcome to the jungle."

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in a Pan-India action film 'Liger' alongside south superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

She will be next seen in the comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her kitty.

Helmed by the debutant director Arjun Varain, the official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

