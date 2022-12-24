Shilpa Shetty Kundra is having a gala time with her fam in London ahead of Christmas 2022. The actress shared a video on Instagram that sees her with husband Raj Kundra, daughter Samisha, son Viaan, sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda. "All I wish is to keep the child within us alive… always," she captioned the post. Last-Minute Secret Santa Gift Ideas for Christmas 2022: From Beauty Hamper to Wine Glasses, Here Are Exclusive Gift Ideas for Your Loved Ones.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)