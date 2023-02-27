Ananya Panday wrapped the shoot of Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime-thriller. To mark the occasion, the Liger actor took to Instagram on Monday to post a picture with the director. Twinning in black, Ananya is seen cuddling Vikram in the frame. She wrote in the caption, "And that's a wrap! @motwayne I can never thank you enough but I hope I made you and continue to make you happy and proud. and to every single member of this team who has given everything they have to this magical film - I love you guys and I can't wait for the world to see it." Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Pose With Sidharth Malhotra -Kiara Advani at Their Reception.

Ananya Panday and Vikramaditya Motwane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Vikramaditya also posted the same picture on his insta-feed with his version. He wrote, "Barely knew you 3 months ago. Today I'm proud to call myself a fan and you a friend." The film was announced at the beginning of this month. Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero fame director Vikramaditya told about the movie, "This is a thriller with modern-day appeal and very relevant to our times. It's going to be really interesting to see Ananya Panday in this role since it's something she hasn't attempted before." Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s Qatar Diaries Are Setting Friendship Goals.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career." The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi of Veere Di Wedding fame.

Collaborating with Vikramaditya for the first time, he said, "When Vikram shared the script with me to produce, it was one of the most interesting materials I had laid my hands on in recent times and I decided within a few hours to participate in this. Ananya is a commendable artist and someone to watch out for in times to come. I am excited that she is in the film."