The Zee Cine Awards 2024 was a star-studded event with some of the biggest names in Bollywood gracing the red carpet. While everyone looked their best, there were a few celebrities who stood out with their stunning fashion choices. Alia Bhatt looked elegant in her classic velvet saree. While many celebrities opted for this typical gown to grace the occasion, it was Alia who managed to woo us the most. Her simple outfit for the night paired with statement jewellery caught everyone's attention. Oscars 2024 Best Dressed: Emma Stone, Zendaya & Other Celebrities Who Slayed On the Red Carpet.

The men at the event were equally impressive with their style choices. Many opted for classic black suits with subtle variations such as velvet lapels or embroidered detailing. Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Shahid Kapoor managed to stand out from the rest. While the hunks fondled our hearts, ladies like Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Sharvari Wagh managed to steal the show once again. Kiara Advani Shows Off Her Zee Cine Award As She Poses With Her ‘Favourite Actress’ Rani Mukerji, Thanks Fans for Loving ‘Katha’ (View Pics).

Accessories were not to be missed either, with statement jewellery pieces and clutches completing the looks. Celebrities also experimented with unique hairstyles, from sleek buns to loose curls, adding another dimension to their overall appearance. To check out the full list of best-dressed celebs at Zee Cine Awards 2024, keep scrolling below!

Sharvari Wagh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Kiara Adavni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Ananya Panday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Kartik Aaryan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Shah Rukh Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Shahid Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @indiantelevisionacademy (@theitaofficial)

Overall, the Zee Cine Awards 2024 was a showcase of the best fashion choices in Bollywood. The stunning attire worn by the celebrities was a testament to their impeccable style and fashion sense, leaving us all in awe.

