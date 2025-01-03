London [UK], January 3 (ANI): Actor Andrew Garfield recently shared his thoughts on the cultural pressures surrounding emotional expression, particularly in the UK.

The star of the newly released film 'We Live in Time', Garfield reflected on a recent experience where a woman at one of his movie premieres felt compelled to apologize after crying.

He called it a "shame" that people, particularly in his home country, feel the need to apologize for showing their emotions, as per Deadline.

Garfield, whose performances often embrace vulnerability and emotional depth, said that such reactions are indicative of a broader societal issue.

"That someone would feel that they had to apologize," Garfield said, adding, "I think that speaks to a cultural thing that we have, particularly in the UK, where outward expressions of emotion are deemed somehow inappropriate or shameful."

As per Deadline, this candid reflection comes as Garfield stars opposite Florence Pugh in 'We Live in Time', a deeply emotional film about a woman's journey after receiving a late-stage cancer diagnosis.

The film explores love, loss, and the complexities of facing mortality, themes that have clearly struck a chord with audiences.

During the film's press tour, Garfield has been open about his own experiences with grief and the broader implications of emotional expression.

According to Deadline, director John Crowley echoed Garfield's sentiment, describing the film as one that "hits a section of our audience very hard."

Crowley mentioned that some viewers have even expressed a desire to rewatch the film in private to "have an ugly cry."

As per Deadline, in the same interview, Garfield also reflected on his now-famous appearance on 'Sesame Street', where he shared an emotional moment with Elmo discussing the concept of grief.

The segment received widespread praise, with many appreciating the actor's empathetic approach to such a difficult topic.

As an actor who has earned critical acclaim for roles that embrace vulnerability, Garfield believes it's important for audiences to understand that emotions, whether joy or sorrow, are fundamental to the human experience and should not be hidden or suppressed.

"People should be free to feel whatever they feel," Garfield continued, adding, "and they shouldn't have to apologize for that."

In a separate interview, Garfield once again addressed persistent rumours about his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man.

Fans have long speculated about a potential cameo in the next 'Spider-Man' film, but Garfield firmly put those rumours to rest, saying, "I'm gonna disappoint you."

The actor, who has been nominated for Oscars twice in his career, was quick to clarify that there are no plans for him to reprise his role as Peter Parker. (ANI)

