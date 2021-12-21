Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has found the most hilarious way to mark 14 years since the release of his hit romantic comedy film Welcome. Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Bazmee shared the famous comic painting from the movie, which featured a donkey on top of a horse. Palm Springs Film Awards 2022 Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns.

Along with it, he penned the caption, "It's been 14 years since the release and this painting is still relevant in the memes today, makes you feel grateful when something that you created (movie and the painting both) is still spreading laughter after so many years. #14YearsOfWelcome." In the end, he quipped, "PS - Jis din mein brush uthata hu, us din script nai uthata." Bheemla Nayak: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Backs Off From Sankranthi Release Race With Ram Charan – Jr Ntr’s RRR And Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam.

Anees Bazmee Celebrates 14 Years of Welcome

He tagged and hashtagged members of the cast including Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal and Mallika Sherawat.

