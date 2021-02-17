New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Proving that age is just a number, Bollywood veteran actor Anil Kapoor set major fitness goals for fans by sharing a glimpse of his sprinting exercise on Wednesday.

The 'Mr. India' actor, who contributed around four decades of his life to Bollywood, is no doubt one of the fittest actors in the industry. Recently, he shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he is seen practicing sprint exercises on the ground.

Along with the video he wrote, "Getting back on track."

The 'Nayak' actor keeps imparting fitness inspiration to his fans and followers through his pre and post-workout social media posts. In the recent video, he is seen effortlessly flaunting his greys while sporting a blue coloured-round neck T-shirt with black coloured track pants and white sports shoes that he teamed up with road cycling cut finger gloves and a baseball cap.

Not only this, but his stylish yellow sun protector glasses are also something to look out for while taking inspiration for sports fashion. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left awe-struck messages for the actor.

One user wrote, "I guess I am half your age and double your weight... But that said, you have inspired me. I have started and I hope I'll be able to keep on going! Thanks Sir"

While another wrote, "Proves every time, age is just a number."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'AK Vs AK', which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured Sonam Kapoor. The 'Ram Lakhan' actor will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh in lead roles.

Besides this, he also has Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani's 'ANIMAL' with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the pipeline. (ANI)

